Britain can claim top Honours in final Group One of the Hong Kong season

Dubai Honour (left) came second in the Hong Kong Vase in December for British trainer William Haggas.

EXPECT the grandstands to be packed to the rafters when Sha Tin features their final Group One contest of the season, the Standard Chartered Champions & Chaters Cup (9.10am), run over a mile-and-a-half on Sunday morning.

Spectators are in for a treat with the city’s champion Romantic Warrior on show in a ‘Welcome Home’ ceremony following his outstanding Middle Eastern campaign, and then it is the turn of legendary galloper Voyage Bubble, who attempts to complete the Hong Kong Triple Crown in the main event.

Following victories in the Group One Stewards’ Cup, and Group One Hong Kong Gold Cup, Voyage Bubble will race over a mile-and-a-half for the first time and try to be the first horse in over 20 years to complete the three-race clean sweep.

Whether he will stay the distance is anyone’s guess. Remember Romantic Warrior attempted the feat back in 2023 and was found wanting in the closing stages behind Russian Emperor at odds of 1-5.

His breeding suggests this distance will test him, and there is the thinking this race may be an afterthought for connections following his defeat in the Group One Champions Mile last month, which put a dent in their aspirations of collecting the ‘Horse of the Year’ accolade.

Globe-trotting seven-year-old DUBAI HONOUR, representing the William Haggas stable, has no such worries about staying the distance having twice won over the trip and finished runner-up to Giavellotto in the Group One Hong Kong Vase over the course and distance in December.

Having finished a runner-up to Australian champion Via Sistina in the Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes over 10 furlongs at Randwick last month, his chance looks obvious and can offer some value with the whole of Hong Kong likely to be supporting Voyage Bubble.

Keep an eye on out-and-out-stayer ENSUED who was only just over a length behind Dubai Honour when fourth in the Hong Kong Vase and subsequently filled a similar position behind Japanese champion Tastiera when staying on strongly in the closing stages in the Group One QEII Cup over 10 furlongs last month.

With jockey Zac Purton deserting stable companion and recent Group Three winner Bundle Award to partner him, he rates an attractive each-way proposition.

POINTERS

Dubai Honour 9.10am Sha Tin

Ensued e/w 9.10am Sha Tin