Brit wakes up with £59m in the bank

A lucky UK ticket-holder has won last night’s jackpot prize of £59m in the EuroMillions draw.

The player correctly matched all five of the EuroMillions numbers alongside the two Lucky Star numbers. The winning numbers were 5, 17, 28, 41 and 46 with the Lucky Star numbers 10 and 11.

An anonymous EuroMillions ticket holder became the UK’s fifth biggest National Lottery winner after their £122m prize was paid out earlier this month.

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170m in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the second highest prize – £161m – in July 2011.

The couple set up the Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs before Weir’s death in 2019 after a short illness.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148m in August 2012 and the fourth highest UK winner – who won £123m – also remained anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February this year when a Swiss player took home nearly £180m.

