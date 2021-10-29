Brexit: 'We will see to it that our interests are respected and UK's word is kept', warns French PM

The French embassy in the UK has highlighted comments by French prime minister Jean Castex, saying that while Paris would like “de-escalation” it was down to the British Government to keep its word.

“I’d like nothing more than for there to be a de-escalation,” Castex said.

“We are permanently open to discussions, but I want to say to the British Government that we will see to it that our interests are respected and that their word is kept.”

High-level contacts are taking place between UK and French authorities after a British boat was detained in the worsening row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

“We are continuing to contact the French authorities,” a No 10 spokesman said.

“Our ambassador is in touch with the French Europe minister, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is in contact with his French opposite number and we will provide further details as more information becomes available.

“We are still working to understand the details.”

Ambassador summoned

A UK Government spokesman said Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton had been instructed to summon the French ambassador, as the row over fishing licences escalated.

A spokesman said: “Lord Frost chaired a ministerial meeting earlier today to consider the UK response to the measures set out by France yesterday.

“The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law.

“We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolve.

“We have raised our concerns strongly with both the French and the EU Commission. As a next step, the Foreign Secretary has instructed minister Morton to summon the French Ambassador.

“We repeat that the Government has granted 98% of licence applications from EU vessels to fish in the UK’s waters and, as has consistently been made clear, will consider any further evidence on the remainder.”