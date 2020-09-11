Brexit: UK calls for more 'realism' as EU ramps up no-deal planning



The UK has refused to renege on its plans to break international law over the Brexit withdrawal agreement as the EU steps up preparations for a no-deal exit.

The government has come under pressure to drop its internal market bill, which it has admitted would breach international law.

A number of Tory grandees have condemned the plans, while peers have warned the House of Lords could block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s efforts to pass the legislation.

Downing Street today insisted it had been clear on Northern Ireland’s status as part of the UK customs territory but said it needed a “safety net that ensures ministers can always deliver on their obligations”.

A senior UK negotiating official added that crisis talks had been “more constructive than you might expect”, but called for “more realism” from the EU on the key areas of disagreement.

Meanwhile, chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier yesterday said Brussels was upping the ante on no-deal preparations.

“The UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests,” he said.

“Nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a ‘no deal’ scenario.”

This week saw the eighth round of negotiations commence, with the EU setting a deadline of the end of September for reaching a deal.

Talks have been dominated by hopes of securing a “level-playing field” across several issues, though major sticking points remain.

“Whilst we are beginning to get discussions of substance of some issues, big important areas remain unresolved. We will carry on talking in Brussels next week,” the UK official said.

“On subsidies we are asking that the EU agree with us what they have agreed with so many others in this area.”

“Despite their insistence to the contrary, on fisheries their position is still a long way from the huge change we need to get an agreement.”

The prime minister is set to speak to Conservative MPs about the bill on a Zoom conference call this evening.