Brexit talks continue as UK demands EU withdraw "unreasonable demands"

Sticking points including fisheries and the level-playing field continue to plague Brexit talks as they enter the final stages.

The European Parliament has set an effective deadline of midnight today if it is to be ratified in time for the UK’s departure on December 31.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News this morning: “We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal.”

“I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side,” he continued.

Positive briefings about a deal have slowed in recent days as the deadline looms.

A Government source told Reuters on Saturday that EU negotiators were being hamstrung by a lack of flexibility from member states, a clear reference to the hardline approach being taken by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A no deal departure could see British naval vessels patrolling UK waters to prevent foreign fishing vessels from operating.

It would also see significant tariffs and border goods chaos, as well as leaving the financial services industry in limbo.