Brexit: EU threatened to block Great Britain exports to Northern Ireland

EU negotiators reportedly threatened to block the transport of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland during Brexit trade negotiations.

The threat from Brussels infuriated Downing Street, leading to its decision to breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement by adding “clarifications” to the deal in a bill to be put before parliament today.

Read more: Brexit: Government minister admits new bill will violate international law

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis yesterday admitted the changes to the withdrawal agreement meant the UK was breaking international law, before adding it was only in a “very specific and limited way”.

The Sun reports that breach was due to veiled threats from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier that Brussels would exploit the withdrawal agreement to cripple trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Northern Ireland will enter into a customs union with the EU, while the rest of the UK will not, after the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

This means that some goods – including agricultural goods – travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be subject to customs checks and export declarations.

Barnier reportedly threatened to ban exports from Great Britain coming into the EU’s customs union, effectively stopping trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The chaos has put a cloud over trade negotiations between the UK and EU, which recommenced this week.

Read more: Brexit: Top UK civil service lawyer quits over Downing Street row

Barnier responded to the UK’s attempted modification of the withdrawal agreement by threatening to end trade talks.

Trade barriers, including high tariffs on British agricultural exports, would immediately be erected on 1 January between the EU and UK if there is no deal between the two sides.