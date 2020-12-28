Brexit: Boris Johnson hails ‘new starting point’ in UK-EU relationship

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today hailed a “new starting point” for the UK’s relationship with the EU after the two sides agreed a post-Brexit trade deal.

In a call with European Council president Charles Michel this afternoon, Johnson welcomed the agreement as a fresh start “between sovereign equals”.

Read more: Brits warned of Brexit disruption despite trade deal

“We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change,” the prime minister added.

It came after ambassadors representing the 27 EU member states unanimously approved the trade deal, which was secured on Christmas Eve just days before the 31 December deadline.

The approval means the trade deal can take effect provisionally, though the European Parliament will formally vote on it in January.

MPs will be recalled to parliament to vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine has urged MPs and peers to abstain from the vote, warning the deal would inflict “lasting damage” on the UK. Labour has also criticised what it described as a “thin” deal.

However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party will support the deal, meaning it is expected to be approved and come into force on 1 January.

Read more: Chancellor: City can ‘do things differently’ in post-Brexit era

Meanwhile, trade secretary Liz Truss said she expects to sign a continuity trade deal with Turkey this week.

The agreement was not possible until the UK struck a trade deal with the EU, as Turkey is in a customs union with the bloc.