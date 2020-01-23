Brexit bill granted royal assent and signed into law

The Brexit bill has been granted royal assent and has now been signed into law, paving the way for the UK’s exit from the European Union next week.



Deputy speaker Nigel Evans today announced in the Commons that the bill, dubbed the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act, has been approved by the Queen after passing parliament.



Tory MP David Evennett was among backbenchers who celebrated the news, writing in a tweet that he was “absolutely delighted”.



However, there was a frostier reception from pro-EU politicians such as former Greens leader Caroline Lucas, who described it as a “moment of huge regret”.



“With royal assent for EU Withdrawal Agreement Act, we are throwing away the right to work, study, live and love in 27 countries,” she said.



Royal assent marks one of the final hurdles for the UK before its departure from the EU on 31 January.



It comes after the bill completed its passage through parliament by getting approval from the House of Lords yesterday.



“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said following approval from the Lords.



The divorce deal must now be approved by Brussels to ensure the UK will leave before the deadline. A vote is scheduled for next week.