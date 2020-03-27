BrewDog opens 102 virtual bars to encourage people in isolation to socialise

Craft pub chain BrewDog is set to open 102 virtual bars at 6pm tonight to allow friends to get together and enjoy a beer.

The independent craft brewery has lined up a series of events including beer tasting and homebrewing masterclasses, as well as live music, pub quizzes and comedy.

It is hoping to replicate its bars around the world and will offer exclusive giveaways and merchandise in a bid to bring people together amid the coronavirus.

All of BrewDog’s bars in the UK, Germany, Australia and USA will have its own online session for locals and regulars to connect.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “Community has always been at the absolute core of what we do. And the role that community, and great beer play in our society is now more important than ever.

“Our online bars will be open for business on the 27th of March at 6pm, and we are scheduling a series of amazing sessions with guest breweries, online tastings, games, entertainment. We’re looking forward to welcoming you all and sharing a beer.”

Last week east London-based Signature Brew launched a “Pub in a Box” for those self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Founder Sam McGregor said the Pub in a Box will include a core range of beers, beer glasses, beer mats, a vinyl record, pub quiz, a playlist and snacks. The brewery is also launching a click and collect service across its venues in Hackney.