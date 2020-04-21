Brent crude falls below $20 as extreme volatility rattles oil prices

The price of worldwide oil benchmark Brent crude dropped below $20 for the first time in 18 years this morning after extreme volatility battered global oil markets.

A mid-morning plunge sent Brent down to nearly $18, before the commodity recovered to stand 20 per cent down on the day at $20.64.

Read more: Analysis: Why did oil prices turn negative?

The fall weighed on London’s premier bourse the FTSE 100, with both BP and Shell shares down over four per cent.

The drop came after US measure West Texas Intermediate flipped into the negative last night for the first time in history, with traders paying to offload their front month delivery contracts over fears of a lack of storage.

Prices remain negative this morning, having seesawed into the black at first, but attention has now turned to the June futures contract amid fears of another record sell-off.

As of the mid-morning, this contract seemed to be headed the same way as the expiring May deal, at one point falling 40 per cent before clawing back some gains.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at markets.com, said: “Whilst the May contract went absurdly low because traders had to avoid taking physical delivery at all costs, the forward contracts look too high when you consider how much demand destruction is out there.

“If this super contango market persists we may see further implosions like we saw yesterday as we approach settlement as traders are caught the wrong side of the expiry with nowhere to put it”.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crucially, the main US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, is expected to be full within weeks.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the facility already over two-thirds full, with 55m of its 76m barrel capacity already taken.

With remaining capacity largely pre-leased, the simple fact is that traders and producers simply do not have anywhere to put their oil.

According to Wilson, Brent, as a seaborne crude, should have some protection from this problem, due to tanker storage space.

The Brent front month contract rolls over on Friday, meaning downward pressure is likely to continue this week.

Read more: FTSE 100 falls after US oil price turns negative for first time

Chris Beauchamp of IG said that the extreme volatility in the world’s two benchmarks showed “the complete breakdown in normality of the world’s most economically important commodities”:

“We are witnessing markets finally play catch-up to the reality on the ground in the oil market – huge oversupply and non-existent demand have combined with nearly-full storage facilities to drive complete dislocation in the crude oil market”.