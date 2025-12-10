Bregal Milestone Announces Majority Growth Investment in Beyond Now

Bregal Milestone, a leading European software growth private equity firm, today announced a majority growth investment in Beyond Now (the “Company”), a fast-growing, cloud-native supply chain software provider for AI-enabled digital commerce. Driven by strong customer demand, Beyond Now has generated profitable growth and >40% last twelve-month ARR growth.

Beyond Now supports some of the world’s largest and most innovative Communication Service Providers (CSPs), including Verizon, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, and NTT, in managing complex digital supply chains to create seamless end-to-end partner and customer operations. Founded in 2018, the Company serves telecommunication providers, technology companies, and private enterprises to efficiently scale and monetize digital services through its suite of modern, Ecosystem Orchestration and Digital Platforms – including an AI Digital Business Platform for orchestrating partner offerings, an AI Digital Marketplace solution for personalized customer experiences, and an AI SaaS BSS designed for cloud-native monetization and automation.

“Many large enterprises with complex supply chains are going through a transformative shift, moving away from legacy monolithic systems toward cloud-native, modular, and AI-enabled solutions,” said Sebastian Charpentier, Principal at Bregal Milestone. “As customers seek new ways to unlock revenue through B2B and B2B2X marketplaces, we believe Beyond Now’s portfolio of platforms, strategic direction, and management team are well positioned to help drive progress across this evolving landscape.”

Through this partnership, Beyond Now will strengthen its product innovation, including advancements in Agentic AI, enhance customer success through expanded resources and support for operators and enterprises, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives across key markets.

“Beyond Now was founded on the belief that the future of digital commerce lies in ecosystems – a broader mix of partners and greater opportunities,” said Angus Ward, CEO at Beyond Now. “With Bregal Milestone, we have found the right partner to accelerate our next phase of growth. The team’s expertise, relationships in the market, cultural alignment, and proven record in helping software companies scale will enable us to invest in innovation, support our customers better, and grow even faster.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and is expected in Q1 2026.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.7 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Beyond Now

Beyond Now is a fast-growing provider of AI-first ecosystem orchestration and digital platforms, helping you harness advanced technologies and partner ecosystems to drive growth and innovation. With our industry-leading BSS, Marketplace, and Digital Business Platform, you and your partners can easily collaborate, innovate, sell, fulfil, monetize, and manage tech solutions ‒ efficiently and at scale. Our global customers include notable companies such as Verizon, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, BT, Telia, Lyse, and A1. We actively foster industry collaboration through strategic partnerships with AWS, Google, Microsoft, Accenture, NTT DATA, and others ‒ ensuring the flexibility and agility you need to stay ahead. For more information, visit https://www.beyondnow.com.

