UK unemployment hits 3.6 per cent as recession creeps into corporate Britain

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September, up from 3.5 per cent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said this a.m.

Wage rises continued to be far outstripped by rocketing inflation, with average earnings with bonuses stripped out down 3.8 per cent when compared with Consumer Prices Index (CPI), the figures showed.

It follows official data last week revealing the economy shrank by 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, putting the UK on course for a prolonged recession amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the ONS, said this morning that “the proportion of people neither working nor looking for work has risen again.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, this shift has largely been caused by older workers leaving the labour market altogether, but in the most recent quarter the main contribution has actually come from younger groups.

“August and September saw well over half a million working days lost to strikes, the highest two-month total in more than a decade, with the vast majority coming from the transport and communications sectors.

“With real earnings continuing to fall, it’s not surprising that employers we survey are telling us most disputes are about pay.” Darren Morgan, ONS

He added: “Job vacancies continue to fall back from their recent peak, with increasing numbers of employers now telling us that economic pressures are a factor in their decision to hold back on recruitment.

“The biggest driver behind the fall came from hospitality, followed by retailing and wholesaling.”

Hunt response

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “I appreciate that people’s hard-earned money isn’t going as far as it should.

“(Vladimir) Putin’s illegal war has driven up inflation – a hidden and insidious tax that is eating into paychecks and savings,” Hunt said.

“Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday.” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this a.m.

“Restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation and limit interest rate rises.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Real wages have fallen again, thousands of over 50s have left the labour market and a record number of people are out of work because they’re stuck on NHS waiting lists or they’re not getting proper employment support.

“What Britain needs in the Autumn Statement on Thursday are fairer choices for working people, and a proper plan for growth.”

NEW: Real wages have fallen again.



This is the knock-on impact of 12 years of Tory economic failure.



Thousands of over 50s have left the labour market & record numbers are out of work as they’re on NHS waiting lists.



Britain deserves fairer choices & a proper plan for growth. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) November 15, 2022