Supreme Court gives green light for asylum seeker to be deported tonight on first flight to Rwanda

Protests outside the UK Supreme Court

The Supreme Court just dismissed the first High Court application of the day from a person to not be removed to Rwanda on Tuesday evening’s flight.

The man, an Iranian Kurd who had suffered PTSD in Turkey while travelling to the UK, had brought a claim asking not to be removed on the upcoming flight due to his mental health and his relationship with his sister in the UK.

However, in a short ruling on Tuesday morning, Mr Justice Swift refused to grant interim relief.

He said: “The Secretary of State was entitled to reach the decisions she did.”

Mr Justice Swift said that the first man’s removal to Rwanda will not alter the quality or nature of the relationship with his UK-resident sister, after the man bringing the claim argued deportation would infringe on his right to a family life.

He said: “Since 2010 it appears that the claimant and his sister have maintained regular contact, perhaps even daily, via telephone.”

The judge added: “I note that the claimant will be able to maintain the relationship with his sister in the same way that relationship has been conducted since 2010.”

Mr Justice Swift also said that the man will have access to healthcare in Rwanda.

“The application for interim relief is refused,” he concluded.

‘Assurances’

The panel of three justices refused permission to an individual to challenge the Court of Appeal’s ruling on Monday, which upheld the earlier decision of a High Court judge not to grant an injunction to remove the man from the first scheduled flight to Rwanda on Tuesday.

Giving brief reasons for the decision, the court’s president, Lord Reed, said there had been an “assurance” that, if the Government’s policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda is found to be unlawful, steps would be taken to bring back any migrants flown to the east African nation in the interim.