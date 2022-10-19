BREAKING: Roads closed around Bank due to report of ‘suspicious package’ – station also shut

The City of London Police have announced a series of road closures around Bank Station due to a “suspicious package”.

Authorities said the disruption affects “Queen Victoria St Queen St Princes St Lothbury Threadneedle St” in a tweet posted this morning.

The package was reportedly seen at Mansion House they said, with images shared by City A.M. reporter Ben Lucas, showing the junction near Bank Station and the Bank of England closed off.

Transport for London announced: Bank station is also “closed due to a security alert at street level. Monument station is not affected and is operating normally”.

Ch Insp Nikki Gander, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package near Mansion House at 10.06am this morning. This is currently being investigated and precautionary cordons and road closures have been put in place.”

This comes after City of London police were forced to close roads around Cannon Street Station on Tuesday, after a man climbed onto a building on Wallbrook and began throwing projectiles.

As of 6am on Wednesday, the police said “Walbrook remains closed, other roads have re-opened, as the incident remains ongoing.”

More to follow.

