HSBC has reportedly evacuated parts of its Canary Wharf headquarters following a coronavirus scare.



The bank has cleared its research department and part of its London trading floor after a research analyst is believed to have contracted the virus, according to Financial News.



The banking giant employs around 40,000 people in the UK, a quarter of whom are based in its Canary Wharf skyscraper.



If the case were to be confirmed as Covid-19, it would be the first case of the virus at a major financial institution in London.



Yesterday, an employee of professional services firm Deloitte in London tested positive for coronavirus. All staff on the affected floor were asked to leave the office with immediate effect.



Oil company Chevron and law firm Baker McKenzie have sent home staff from their London offices over fears an employee had contracted coronavirus, but both cases have proved to be false alarms.



Banks across the world have been introducing restrictions on meetings and cutting down on business trips in response to the outbreak, which has now spread to 70 countries.



Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have both halted all international staff travel in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.



Firms including Google, Amazon, Apple and BP have all introduced bans or restrictions on staff travel in response to the outbreak.



HSBC could not be immediately reached for comment.

