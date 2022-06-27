Croydon Tramlink staff to strike tomorrow and Wednesday in TfL dispute over pay

The ASLEF union said this morning that its members on the Croydon Tramlink will strike on tomorrow and Wednesday this week in a dispute over pay.

“With the RPI rate of inflation running at over 11 per cent, FirstGroup, the company which operates Tramlink on behalf of Transport for London, has offered tram drivers just 3 per cent,” ASLEF said in a statement.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, says: ‘This would mean a real terms wage cut for people already struggling to deal with rising fuel, energy and food bills. Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round the clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.

“Croydon Tram Operations Ltd is funded by Transport for London. But the company prefers to use the money it gets from TfL to funnel cash to shareholders, and wealthy executives, rather than pay its staff a fair wage,” Brennan said.

“The Mayor of London and the board of TfL should be intervening to stop this abuse and make Tramlink treat its staff fairly,” he added.