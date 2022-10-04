Tramlink Croydon workers to strike on 10 and 11 October following offer rejection

Train drivers working at Tramlink in Croydon will strike on 10 and 11 October after they rejected a below-inflation pay rise.

The union Aslef accused Tramlink’s management of giving workers “real terms pay cuts” as their 4.75 per cent pay increase is well below the current inflation rate of 9.9 per cent.

“But what’s especially galling is that managers at Tramlink have been offered an additional 4.5 per cent pay rise, backdated to November 2021 while drivers pay has been frozen since 2020,” said Aslef’s district organiser Finn Brennan.

“We urge management to return to the table with a fair offer.”

Aslef members working at London Overground and another 14 operators are set to walk out tomorrow in a dispute over salaries, while 40,000 railway workers from the union RMT will take it to the streets on Saturday.