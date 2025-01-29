Breakfast and brunch fuel sales surge at pub giant Butcombe

Butcombe Group has reported a rise in sales.

A surge in customers ordering breakfast and brunch has helped sales surge at pub and brewing group Butcombe.

The North Somerset-headquartered group has reported an increase in its total managed like-for-like sales of 7.8 per cent for the year to 25 January, 2025.

Its food category jumped by 12 per cent while both accommodation and drink grew by four per cent and five per cent respectively.

Butcombe Group added that its London pubs also achieved “significant growth” following investments at Punch Bowl, Brown Cow and The Fulham Arms.

The trading update comes after the company posted a turnover of £77.9m for its prior financial year and a pre-tax loss of £8.9m. No indication has been given by the business on whether it has continued to be loss making or has returned to the black.

Jonathan Lawson, chief executive of Butcombe Group’s owner, Liberation Group, said: ‘’These strong results are a testament to our amazing teams and to our ever-evolving strategy that places customers at the heart of what we do.

“In our managed pubs business, we are redefining what the pub can and needs to be in order to be successful and viable in the years ahead.

“Still retaining the unique essence of a local pub, but also developing the offer and maximising the amenity to capture new markets such as mornings, weddings and business meetings and in turn welcome new customers with new reasons to visit our great pubs and inns.

“Likewise in our brewing and drinks business we continue to be delighted by the strength of established and much-loved beers such as Butcombe Original, whilst also innovating and responding to consumer needs with the development of Tall Tales Zero Pale Ale, our second low and no.”

Butcombe Group consists of over 120 pubs and inns with around 400 rooms and employs more than 1,800 people.

Liberation Group was taken over by Caledonia Investments in a £118m in 2016.