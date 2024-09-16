Brazilian clubs have always exported footballers. Now they’re importing them too

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay is the most high-profile footballer to move from Europe to Brazil this summer

The flow of footballers between Brazil and Europe has historically tended to be something of a one-way street, with the cream of Latin American talent lured across the ocean by the promise of superior wages, historic clubs and the most prestigious competitions.

In recent transfer windows, however, there have been signs of change. Teams in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A have proven able to lure players back the other way, and not just those seeking a return to their home country.

When Netherlands striker Memphis Depay found himself out of contract at Atletico Madrid in the summer, the former Manchester United player opted not to join many of his peers in the Saudi Pro League but instead to sign for fabled Sao Paulo outfit Corinthians.

Read more What Everton fans should know about 777 Partners’ ownership of Vasco da Gama

Days earlier, Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis also upped sticks and headed for Brazil after accepting the offer of a loan to Sao Paulo. The 26-year-old became the first British player to sign for the club and called it “an opportunity I couldn’t pass up”.

They joined fellow former Premier League regular Yannick Bolasie in the football hotbed. Bolasie, who cost Everton £25m when he joined from Crystal Palace in 2016, is now 35 and enjoying an Indian summer of his career after an injury-ravaged few years.

“Investment in football from the Americas has grown substantially in recent years, with a move to Brazil’s top flight becoming an increasingly viable and profitable route for players,” William Bowyer, associate in the sports and entertainment team at Lawrence Stephens, told City A.M.

“There is a strong argument to say that the standard of clubs – facilities, funds, squad quality and academies – in Europe is still growing and attracting the best global talent. However, as a result, European leagues are becoming increasingly saturated, with players now looking to other leagues to play their football and progress their careers.

“The growth of the Saudi Pro League is also hard to ignore. As noted recently by [Netherlands coach] Ronald Koeman in relation to the moves of Steven Bergwijn to Al-Ittihad and Memphis Depay to Corinthians, the former effectively ‘closed the book’ on his international career whilst the latter remains available for selection. Moving to Brazil is therefore an attractive option for players who want a move away from Europe but to keep their international aspirations alive.”

On top of those players who made their names in Europe heading for Brazil, there are plenty of others from the country and its neighbours who have been happy to return rather than stay in England, Spain or Italy – or follow the gravy train to the Middle East.

Flamengo paid Southampton £15m for Argentina winger Carlos Alcaraz, 21, in the summer, when ex-West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson signed for Palmeiras from Lazio and one-time United defender Alex Telles swapped Al Nassr for Botafogo.

The flow of talent from Europe has grown as Brazilian clubs have enjoyed concerted revenue growth, enabling them to pay more, and benefited from increased outside investment following deregulation of permitted ownership structures by the government.

Botafogo are owned by Palace and Lyon investor John Textor, while City Football Group and Red Bull Football both have Brazilian outposts of their empires. Vasco da Gama, meanwhile, face an uncertain future after their owner 777 Partners’ business collapsed.

And it is not just about salaries; moving to Brazil can unlock other benefits, both for a player’s career and profile.

“Importantly, Brazil’s Serie A clubs have experienced a period of growth in revenue since 2010 which has meant that they have been able to offer higher wages than they had historically for the right players,” Bowyer added.

“Larger European clubs are also increasingly looking at Brazilian leagues for potential talent. For a young player or a player struggling to get minutes at a European club, playing in Brazil could therefore be a good opportunity to get some game time in a competitive league, with the view to hopefully returning to Europe later in their career.

“With football being the No1 sport in Brazil, a move to Brazil is a chance for a player to broaden their own fan base, social media following and personal brand which could lead to brand deals and image rights related work.”