BP will not judge National Portrait Gallery award for first time in more than 20 years

BP will not have a representative on the judging panel for the National Portrait Gallery’s portrait award for the first time in more than 20 years.

Campaigners have been pushing for the gallery to cut ties with the oil and gas giant, which will continue to sponsor the award this year.

The National Portrait Gallery “refreshes” the judging panel each year, a spokesperson said. This year the panel will be chaired by National Portrait Gallery director Dr Nicholas Cullinan.

However, it is the first time since 1997 that BP has not had a representative on the panel, the Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for the National Portrait Gallery said: “The judging panel is refreshed each year to ensure new perspectives are brought to judge the entries. The Gallery and BP jointly agreed not to have a sponsor representative on the judging panel this year.”

Art galleries have come under increasing pressure to cancel partnerships with oil and gas sponsors. Last year 78 artists signed a letter addressed to Cullinan urging the gallery to cut ties with BP.

A spokesperson for campaign group Culture Unstained said: “Last year, 78 leading artists – including former winners and those shortlisted for the prize – powerfully raised this issue with the Gallery.

“Now, after 23 years, BP is no longer on the judging panel. That’s no coincidence. Right now, the government needs to urgently commit to properly funding the cultural sector so that arts organisations can weather the challenges of Covid-19.

“Our galleries and museums should not come under pressure to partner with companies fuelling the climate crisis just because the government is failing to step up and support the sector through a different crisis.”