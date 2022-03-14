Bounce and Flight Club owner raises $35m to expand experiential bar estate in US and UK

The company behind Bounce and Flight Club has announced a growth capital raise of more than $35m to support its expanding portfolio.

State of Play Hospitality said the raise was funded by both existing and new investment partners, including US-based Bregal Partners.

The company, which specialises in experiential bar concepts, said the fund will be used to accelerate its Flight Club roll-out in North America.

It will also expand its new bingo concept, Hijingo, as well as adding new Bounce ping pong venues to its existing estate in London and Chicago.

The group is set to open a Bounce venue within the Battersea Power Station development later this year.

Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play Hospitality, said: “I am delighted to announce the completion of our fundraise, which is a significant milestone for the business.

“State of Play is full of so much talent on both sides of the pond and this funding round is an endorsement of the quality of both our US and UK management teams. I’m excited to lead them on the next leg of our journey as we scale the business.”