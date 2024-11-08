Borthwick needs to learn not to pull substitution trigger

For so much of their 22-24 defeat to New Zealand England looked solid and like a team who could topple the All Blacks.

For so much of their 22-24 defeat to New Zealand England looked solid and like a team who could topple the All Blacks.

That’s not to say they enjoyed a free run at a win or that they were the dominant team for the full 80 minutes, but they were in it at the end, had an opportunity to win it and blew it.

Whether it was the rushed phase play after the sloppy scrum, the woeful Harry Randall set-up pass, or George Ford’s drop-kick under pressure, there are a number of places you could point a finger.

But I think the buck stops with head coach Steve Borthwick. Why is the boss taking off young and hungry Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South when they’re having absolute stormers? Yes, Test rugby is a 23-man game, not a 15-man game, but Smith is the future and should be backed.

And if it came down to a drop goal with Smith on the field, lest we forget he slotted a screamer to beat Ireland at this year’s Six Nations. England need to back their boys and trust in the players who are playing well.

But luckily enough for Borthwick they’re up against Australia this weekend. It is a monumental autumn for the Wallabies, who take on England, Wales, Scotland and then Ireland in their tour. They’re hosting the British and Irish Lions next summer so this is their dress rehearsal.

They’re misfiring and the sport isn’t too strong back home at the moment. They’d have preferred starting against Ireland and Scotland and finishing against Wales to ensure they closed their 2024 season with a victory, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Borthwick needs a win

There’s one thing you can guarantee with the Wallabies, though, and that’s the fact that they’ll be better next summer than they are this autumn.

Joe Schmidt is a top coach and needs time, like he did with Ireland, to build a formidable team which can compete against the best in the world. It’ll come. The question is when.

England should be able to topple Australia, and comfortably. England have the depth and the scrum – the starting front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart had the upper hand against the All Blacks – and they’re more connected as a side.

But a solid win requires Borthwick not pulling the substitution trigger too early. If England are rocking then back the boys, and if they’re in a hole make the changes.

In a world where rugby has never been so professional, sometimes the data isn’t always the answer. If it looks like Smith, Cunningham-South or one of the Currys is having a blinder then let them have a blinder.

England’s loss against a lethal All Blacks side was frustrating but not shameful. A loss to this current Wallabies team, however, would be a low for Borthwick against the southern hemisphere’s big three.

And if they were to lose on Saturday, however unlikely it seems, a match against South Africa next weekend suddenly becomes one of the most depressing thoughts of the autumn.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11