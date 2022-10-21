Borrowing was at £20bn last month, £2bn more than expected

Britain's debt pile swelled £11.8bn in August, much higher than the country's official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), projected £6bn at the March budget, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

Public sector borrowing was at £20bn last month exceeding expectations by £2.2bn.

The figure is the second highest September borrowing since records began in 1993, and is £8.3bn lower than September 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The PSNB, which excludes pubic sector banks, includes day-to-day expenditure of £79.3bn last month, which was £5.8bn up on September 2021,

A key driver in an increase of spending was £2.5bn in increased debt interest at £7.7nm, and £3.3bn in net social benefit payments.

The Government collected £71.2bn in receipts, which was £7bn up on September 2021 with about £52bn in tax.

It is estimated the government needed borrow £20bn in September, which was £5.2bn more than the £14.8 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).