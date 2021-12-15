Commons snapshot: Boris’ worst enemies were in plain sight

Boris Johnson finds himself in a difficult political position after weeks of scandals. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

As Boris Johnson faced down a mass rebellion on his backbenches last night, there was also a sting from within his own Cabinet.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid drew a line in the sand, saying he would “never” support vaccine passports which do not also have an option for a negative lateral flow test.

For those sitting on the fence before yesterday’s vote, it may have been enough to keep them onside, but it also backed the PM into a corner.

Read more Booster jabs to be requirement for NHS travel vaccine passports, says Johnson

As many X Tory MPs voted against the Government on Covid passes. The slightly diminished number from what was expected was led by chief Covid troublemaker Steve Baker. While there has been a steady drumbeat of opposition to Covid restrictions, there has never been such a sizeable open defiance.

Baker, known for his Brext campaign, is now also behind a push to “restore Conservative values”. Boris should heed his track record of picking painful thorns.