Boris Johnson visits Kyiv amid fresh Tory sleaze claims

Former prime minister Boris Johnson meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine. Issue date: Sunday January 22, 2023.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Kyiv this weekend as he is caught up in new claims of sleaze.

The politician met President Vlodymyr Zelensky and other leading politicians int he war-torn county, while also travelling to towns which have been bombarded by Russia.

Johnson reportedly visited Borodianka, Bucha and other suburbs of the capital, which remains under bombardment from Russian missile and drone attacks.

The former prime minister, who is facing fresh questions over his personal finances himself, said President Volodymyr Zelensky had invited him to travel to Kyiv once again.

This comes as many of his former colleagues are also facing criticism, with his ex-chancellor Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs under the microscope. Meanwhile, his successor Rishi Sunak has also been under pressure, after having been fined for not wearing a seatbelt during a promotional social media video on Friday.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP is facing accusations that he allegedly recommended Richard Sharp for the BBC chairman job weeks after Mr Sharp helped him secure a loan of up to £800,000 while he was still in Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak is “supportive” of his predecessor-but-one’s visit, Downing Street indicated, after claims it could undermine the Prime Minister’s authority.

Footage showed Mr Johnson meeting the Ukrainian president, warmly shaking hands and telling him “it’s an absolute honour to be here again”.

Zelenskyy and Johnson in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/UwC21BuBmP — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) January 22, 2023

“Honour for us,” Mr Zelensky replied.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson added that he fully supports UK Government policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks.