Boris Johnson to promise a 'triple tax lock' as Labour pledges another £58bn

Boris Johnson will today pledge that a Conservative government will not raise income tax, national insurance or VAT in a bid to “put more money back in peoples pockets”.

Johnson will make the announcement at the Tories’ manifesto launch today, where he will also commit to spend £3bn on a National Skills Fund to help adults undertake vocational retraining, £2bn to fill pot holes and £1bn to childcare, along with confirming an increase in the national insurance threshold.

The Prime Minister will hammer home his “get Brexit done” messaging as a part of the launch, describing his Brexit deal as a “Christmas present” to the nation.

He is expected to say: “Imagine the relief the whole nation will feel if we do this – if a Conservative majority is returned on 12 December so we can get Brexit done.”

However, the launch may be overshadowed by John McDonnell’s announcement that Labour would spend a whopping £58bn to compensate the WASPI women group if elected.

An estimated 3.7m women born between 1950 and 1960, who planned on retiring at 60 before the state pension age was increased, will receive £100 per week of income lost.

The average woman will receive £15,000, while some will receive more than £31,000.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the Sunday Times that the change in the state pension was a “historic injustice” and that some women affected were “suffering real hardship”.

However, Helen Morrisey, pension specialist at Insurance firm Royal London, said the plans would “weigh heavily on the public purse” and be “difficult to implement”.

“The pledge to leave the State Pension Age at 66 and to compensate the 1950s women are likely to cost many billions of pounds and with no money set aside to meet these commitments it will be difficult to see how they can be funded,” she said.

“In addition, paying state pensions at a different age based on doing heavy jobs would be extremely difficult to implement in practice as there are no records of what job people were doing, and defining what counts and does not count as heavy work would be very difficult in practice.”

McDonnell said the £58bn cost – spread out to £11.5bn a year over five years – would be funded by borrowing.

Johnson was asked if he would commit to a similar spending pledge for the WASPI women at Friday’s BBC Question Time for party leaders.

However, he said he could not commit to the spending pledge due to the high costs involved.