Boris Johnson to launch £1bn schools building programme

Boris Johnson will announce a new schools and further education building programme worth more than £1bn tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will announce that the first 50 projects of a ten-year rebuilding programme will get under way in 2020-21.

A further £560m and £200m has also been earmarked for repairs and upgrades this year for schools and further education colleges respectively.

A statement from Downing Street said the funding would be targeted “at school buildings in the worst condition across England – including substantial investment in the North and the Midlands – as part of the Prime Minister’s plan to level up opportunity for all”.

Downing Street said the new building projects would be “greener” in order to help meet the government’s 2030 net-zero carbon emissions target.

More details of the individual projects will be released in the government’s 2020-21 spending review, due later this year.

“All children deserve the best possible start in life – regardless of their background or where they live,” Johnson said.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic, it’s important we lay the foundations for a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations front and centre of this mission.

“This major new investment will make sure our schools and colleges are fit for the future, with better facilities and brand new buildings so that every child gets a world-class education.”

The £560m in repairs and upgrades for schools is in addition to an already £1.4bn in school condition funding pledged for 2020-21.

The £200m in repairs and upgrades for further education colleges is on top of the government’s commitment to spend £1.5bn over the next five years in this area.