Boris Johnson to call EU leaders in bid to prevent ban on vaccine exports to UK

The Prime Minister is preparing to speak to EU leaders this week as a row over coronavirus vaccine supplies rumbles on.

Boris Johnson is reportedly expected to hold a meeting with his European counterparts on Thursday to discuss a potential vaccination export ban to the UK.

He will also speak to leaders in one-on-one phone calls in the preceding days as he aims to stop the EU blocking exports of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab.

The European Commission president has said the bloc can ban vaccines made in the EU being sent to the UK, the BBC reported.

It comes as EU leaders have been criticised for being slow to roll out the vaccines.

The UK yesterday warned Brussels that banning vaccine exports would be “very damaging” for the EU’s reputation, with defence secretary Ben Wallace telling the bloc that the “world is watching”.

Wallace said that the EU’s threats to block vaccine shipments to Britain, which was inflamed political tensions, could “undermine” vaccine supplies across the globe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a group of German newspapers last week that the EU has “the possibility to forbid planned exports” if Astrazeneca does not send more of its UK-manufactured vaccines to the bloc.

The pharma giant said delays to vaccines slated to go to the EU had been because of the “complexity of the production process”.

Von der Leyen said: “That is the message to AstraZeneca, ‘You fulfil your contract with Europe before you start delivering to other countries’.”