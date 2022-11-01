Boris Johnson to address crypto conference in Singapore next month

Boris Johnson delivers farewell remarks At No10

Boris Johnson will address a crypto conference in Singapore next month while Parliament is still sitting.

The former Prime Minister will address the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancement, as the keynote speaker.

Johnson will be joined by vice-president from 2001-09 Dick Cheney, but it’s not clear how much Johnson will get paid.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip’s attendance on 2 December takes place with Parliament still sitting.

This comes after Johnson appeared on the lecture circuit last month at the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado, before he attempted another bid to become Tory leader.

He was paid £130,000 for the speech in the US.

He dropped out of the Conservative leadership race on the day before the deadline for entries, after having travelled back from a Caribbean holiday to try and shore up support.

This morning the Conservatives withdrew the whip from Matt Hancock after he agreed to go on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements and Conservatives have been approached for comment.