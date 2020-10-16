Boris Johnson threatens to 'intervene' over Manchester lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham to “reconsider” his opposition to new coronavirus restrictions, and said he may “intervene” if progress in talks is not made.

Burnham has resisted the government’s plans to put Manchester under “high alert”. It would mean the city would face the tightest restrictions.

He has argued that the government’s economic support is not enough. And he has said the North is being treated unfairly compared to other regions.

During a televised press conference today, Johnson said: “I must stress the situation in Greater Manchester is grave and it worsens with each passing day. Cases doubled in the last nine days, high infection rates are creeping up the age range.

“In just over two weeks there will be more covid patients in intensive care than in the peak of the first wave. So I urge the mayor to reconsider and engage constructively.”

Johnson said that if agreement cannot be reached he may “need to intervene in order to protect Manchester’s hospitals and save the lives of Manchester’s residents”.

More to follow.