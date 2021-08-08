Boris Johnson: Team GB has 'shown us the very best of this country'

Boris Johnson has praised Team GB’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics, hailing the group as showing “the very best of this country” as the Closing Ceremony begins.

The games will close this afternoon, with Team GB picking up 22 gold medals and 65 medals in total.

This put the UK and Northern Ireland in fourth in the medals tally behind the US, China and Japan.

In a statement released this afternoon, Johnson said: “These past two weeks, Team GB have shown us the very best of this country – demonstrating our sportsmanship, hard work and determination.

“From record-breaking performances in the pool to gravity-defying runs in skateboarding and BMX, this team has shown extraordinary depth and breadth of talent. I want to thank each and every one of our Olympians and all those behind the scenes whose hours of coaching and training have been instrumental to our success.

“This team has shown that even in the most difficult circumstances, sport brings people together and changes lives. You have shown grace in victory and amazing courage in defeat. And whilst you may not have heard the roar of the crowd in Tokyo, every one of you has given us a reason to cheer back home ­- in living rooms, pubs, parks and offices across the land.

“Above all, you have again revealed the central truth about this country: that when we put our minds to it, there is no limit to what we can achieve. Thank you Team GB. We are so, so proud of you. Now bring on Paris!”