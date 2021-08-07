Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Daley wins bronze to cement himself in British history as gold rush continues

Tom Daley won bronze in the men’s 10m platform at Tokyo 2020 to become the first British diver to claim four Olympic medals.

Daley secured his second medal of the games after winning gold last week in the men’s synchronised 10m platform alongside side diving partner Matty Lee.

Daley, 27, took the bronze after boxer Galal Yafai beat Carlo Paalam in the final of the men’s flyweight competition to notch.

Joe Choong followed in the footsteps of teammate Kate French to win the men’s modern pentathlon, propelling Team GB’s gold medal tally at Tokyo 2020 to 20.

Great Britain’s medal haul soared to 63 after the contributions of the three men, supported by Josh Kerr securing a bronze in the men’s 1,500m final. Team GB are fourth in the medal rankings.

