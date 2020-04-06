Boris Johnson still 'in charge of government' from his hospital bed

Boris Johnson is still in charge of government from his hospital bed and is continuing to receive his daily red box of briefing papers.

The Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster last night due to “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus and “had a comfortable night”, according to an official Number 10 spokesman.

Number 10 said yesterday that he was admitted to hospital as a precaution and he remains under observation today with a cough and a temperature.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab chaired the government’s daily Covid-19 meeting this morning, however the spokesman revealed that the Prime Minister “remains in charge of government” from his hospital bed.

“Any information the Prime Minister needs to be updated on or decisions that need to be taken by the Prime Minister will continue to happen,” he said.

“He’s still getting his box.

“The Prime Minister is in touch with Number 10. He has been in touch with colleagues.”

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and said he was experiencing mild symptoms throughout last week.

Last night, Downing Street put out a statement to say that he was being admitted to hospital as a precuationary measure and would undergo a series of tests.

Downing Street’s official spokesman refused to divulge the details of those tests in a call to journalists today.

A Russian state media agency reported last night that an “NHS source” had said the Prime Minister had been put on a ventilator, but this claim was rubbished by Number 10 this morning.

Number 10’s official spokesman said: “That is disnformation.

“Our specialist government unit has seen a rise in false and misleading narrative since coronavirus started.

“It is vital disinformation is knocked down quickly.

“DCMS and Cabinet Office work closely with social media companies to stop the stem of falsehoods and rumours.”