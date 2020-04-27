Boris Johnson set to make Downing Street statement shortly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a statement outside Downing Street upon his return to work after a severe case of coronavirus.

Johnson has spent three weeks on the sidelines after contracting coronavirus that led to the PM going into intensive care in hospital.

He returned to Downing Street last night after two weeks of convalescence in his countryside retreat of Chequers.

Johnson has taken charge as the government faces increasing pressure from businesses and the public to offer clarity over the UK coronavirus lockdown.

The next review of whether to lift restrictions will not take place until 7 May.

But the Institute of Directors warned today of the damage to the UK economy and the potential for widespread job losses of a lengthy lockdown.

IoD director-general Jon Geldart said: “It’s in everyone’s interests to get the economy off life support when it’s safe to do so.”



More to follow.