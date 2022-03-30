Boris Johnson praises ‘immense courage’ of Tory MP coming out as trans

Jamie Wallis this morning became the first ever British MP to come out as trans, saying that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Boris Johnson has praised the “immense amount of courage” of Tory MP Jamie Wallis, after he came out as trans this morning.

The Prime Minister said he would “always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself”, despite making a joke last night about the phrases often used within the wider transgender debate.

Speaking at a dinner for every current Conservative MP, Johnson said: “Good evening ladies and gentleman, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned male or female at birth.”

The MP for Bridgend, in South Wales, said: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.

Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.



— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 30, 2022

“I’ve felt this way since I was a very young chlld.

“I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

The Tory MP said he had been through a series of traumatic incidents over the past two years, including attempted blackmail, being raped and crashing his car and fleeing from the scene.

In a tweet today, Johnson said: “Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you Jamie Wallis for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others. The Conservative party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.”