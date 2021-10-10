Boris Johnson off to Spain on holiday as UK stares down energy and cost of living crises

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have jetted off for a week-long holiday in sunny Spain as energy and cost of living crises begin to bite for millions of Brits.

The Prime Minister will be in Marbella, which is in the Costa del Sol, until Thursday in a luxury villa with his wife and young child Wilfred.

The visit, first reported by the Sunday Mirror, has already been criticised for coming as the UK is struggling with a bevy of supermarket and fuel shortages, along with surging inflation and energy costs.

A £1,000-a-year Universal Credit earlier this week may also plunge hundreds of thousands of households into poverty.

A Spanish police source told the Mirror: “Officially we can’t confirm, but unofficially he’s in a big luxury villa on the border between Marbella and Benahavis.

“We have been made aware that the British Prime Minister is staying and so we are all being extra vigilant. We know how important he is globally and what a potential target he is so there are extra patrols over the next few days.”

Labour’s official Twitter account posted: “Britain is experiencing a fuel crisis, empty supermarket shelves and cuts to family finances caused by the Conservatives. Where’s Boris Johnson? On holiday in Spain.”

The trip is Johnson’s first foreign holiday since the pandemic began, after several staycations across the UK.

In August, he was forced to a cut a holiday to Somerset short as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a lightning quick offensive.

Spain had been on the amber list for international travel, before the category was scrapped altogether last week and replaced with a more streamlined system.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated and arriving to the UK from a non-red list country no longer needs a negative test before travelling and instead only needs to do a day-two PCR test.