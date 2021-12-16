Boris Johnson ‘joined staff for pizza party’ during first Covid lockdown

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves number 10, Downing Street, ahead of this week’s PMQ session in the Houses of Parliament on December 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Prime Minister joined Downing Street staff for a party at No 10 during the first Covid lockdown last May, it has been reported.

The claims – reported jointly by The Independent and The Guardian – outline that Boris Johnson spent 15 minutes at a “pizza party” with staff on 15 May 2020.

Around 20 staff drank alcohol and ate pizza together while the public was restricted to meetings between two people from different households outdoors , it has been reported.

Johnson reportedly told one No 10 aide that staff deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus.

It comes as the Prime Minister has come under fire after it was revealed government staff held parties on several occasions last Christmas, when the country was subject to tough regional Covid rules.

Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “In the summer months Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020 the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference.

“The prime minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.”