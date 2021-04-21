Boris Johnson’s government is the “the most distrustful, awful environment I’ve ever worked in”, according to recently sacked veterans minister Johnny Mercer.

Mercer said today that the government was guilty of a “gross betrayal of people who signed up to serve in the military”.

Mercer, who set up the Veterans Office in 2019, was preparing to dramatically resign as veterans minister in the House of Commons today, but was sacked by the Prime Minister last night before he got the chance.

The former Royal Artillery lieutenant had previously clashed with defence secretary Ben Wallace and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis over the government’s refusal to halt investigations into soldiers that were involved in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

He also complained that not enough had been done to better conditions for veterans in the past two years.

Mercer told Times Radio today that he thought Johnson was “deeply committed” to helping veterans, but that “the truth is that nothing, nothing has been done”.

“This is the most distrustful, awful environment I’ve ever worked in, in government,” he said.

“Almost nobody tells the truth is what I’ve worked out over the last 36 hours.

“And, you know, so so I don’t think anyone really can get on their high horse about trust and ethics and all the rest of it in politics, because as far as I’m concerned, most of it is a bit of a cesspit, I think we do have a clear commitment to follow through on our promises and do right by those who serve.

“You know, I find this place has taught me a lot about the government a lot about my colleagues, let’s say shooting straight is not one of their finest qualities.”

Mercer was replaced in his role by Aldershot MP Leo Docherty.

Number 10 released Johnson’s letter to Mercer accepting his resignation last night.

“Your determination to fix problems and to make life better for our defence personnel and veterans has made a real difference, and I am grateful for everything that you have done,” it read.