Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over new lockdown restrictions

A number of Tory backbenchers have declared their opposition to the reintroduction of lockdown measures.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that social gatherings would again have to be limited to six people from Monday following a spike in positive coronavirus cases.

Read more: Exclusive: Richer London boroughs suffer biggest fall in lockdown spending

But the reintroduction of this restriction has reportedly divided current ministers and left some Tory MPs frustrated.

Former Conservative minister Steve Baker and current MP for Wycombe has said the UK should adopt a “voluntary system” rather than a legal one.

“It is time for us to actually start living like a free people, not subjecting ourselves to constantly shifting legal requirements, which I think now no one can fully understand,” Baker told BBC this morning.

“It seems to me the effect of having Covid marshals will be to turn every public space in Britain into the equivalent of going through airport security where we are badgered and directed… I’m not willing to live like this.”

Baker’s stance comes following reports that the cabinet are split over the reimposed measures, which will limit social groups inside and outside to a maximum of six, except in work and school settings. Weddings and funerals will also be exempt.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was the only minister to support Johnson’s plan at a coronavirus strategy committee meeting on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

Other Tories have also called for children under 11 years old to be exempt from the so-called rule of six.

It comes following a 43 per cent increase in weekly Covid-19 cases throughout England, new figures have revealed.

Read more: English businesses affected by local lockdowns to get extra government funding

A total of 9,864 people tested positive for coronavirus in the seven days leading up to 2 September.

That figure looks set to rise higher again this week with 14,000 news cases reported since Sunday.