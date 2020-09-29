Boris Johnson confused about his own rule of six coronavirus rules

Boris Johnson was left red faced at a press conference today when he was unable to correctly identify his own coronavirus rules.

The Prime Minister incorrectly said the rule of six – where only six people can meet up at a time – only applied indoors, after being asked a question by a journalist.

It is in fact currently illegal for groups of more than six people to meet up indoors or outdoors in England.

He at first correctly said that the rule of six applies everywhere, before backtracking just moments later.

“On the rule of six – outside the areas such as the North East where extra measures have been brought in – it’s six inside, six outside and in the North East and other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in you should follow the guidance of local authorities,” he said.

“It’s six in a home and six in hospitality, but as I understand it not six outside.”

The Prime Minister later too to twitter to apologise for his comments, saying he “misspoke”.

It comes after skills minister Gillian Keegan could not outline the new restrictions for the North East this morning.

Asked about why she did not know the new rules, she said: “I don’t represent the North East.”

Johnson’s confusion over his own rules comes as MPs in his own party are unhappy about the new swathe of Covid restrictions, with many calling them confusing and draconian.

Some of the new restrictions include a decree that all pubs in England have to keep music under a certain level and that hospitality venues have to “take all reasonable measures” to stop singing”.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s gaffe, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “For the Prime Minister to not understand his own rules is grossly incompetent.

“These new restrictions are due to come into force across huge parts of the country tonight. The government needs to get a grip.”