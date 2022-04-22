Boris Johnson: Britain will reopen embassy in Kyiv thanks to ‘extraordinary fortitude’ of Ukrainians
The Prime Minister has announced the British embassy in Kyiv will be reopening next week.
Speaking at a press conference in India, Boris Johnson said: “The extraordinary fortitude and success of Ukrainian people means I can announce we will next week reopen our embassy.”
In late February, the foreign ministry announced it would be moving the embassy away from Ukraine’s capital.
The office was temporarily relocated to an office in the city of Lviv.