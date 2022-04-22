Boris Johnson: Britain will reopen embassy in Kyiv thanks to ‘extraordinary fortitude’ of Ukrainians

(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister has announced the British embassy in Kyiv will be reopening next week.

Speaking at a press conference in India, Boris Johnson said: “The extraordinary fortitude and success of Ukrainian people means I can announce we will next week reopen our embassy.”

Boris Johnson kicks off his press conference in India by announcing the British embassy in Kyiv will reopen next month pic.twitter.com/CbF1rWQDZh — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) April 22, 2022

In late February, the foreign ministry announced it would be moving the embassy away from Ukraine’s capital.

The office was temporarily relocated to an office in the city of Lviv.