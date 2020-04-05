Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab have warned world leaders not to implement protectionist policies during the coronavirus crisis after Donald Trump halted millions of face masks being exported to Germany.

Raab wrote an article on behalf of himself, Johnson and international trade secretary Liz Truss to urge G7 and G20 leaders to “keep trade routes open” and to avoid “damaging protectionism”.

Read more: Oil prices jump as Donald Trump hints at imminent Russia-Saudi Arabia deal

A shipment of three million face masks from US company 3M, that were being exported to Germany, were reportedly confiscated over the weekend in Bangkok.

The Trump administration is said to have put a halt to the shipment under a Korean War era trade law.

Berlin’s interior minister Andreas Geisel accused the President of “modern piracy”.

Raab, while not referencing the incident directly, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that developed countries must not revert to trade protectionism during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read more: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to stay in self-isolation with high temperature

He said: “The Prime Minister, trade secretary and I are pressing the G7 and G20 groups of major economies to keep trade routes open – and avoid compounding the harm of Covid-19 with damaging protectionism.

“Team-work is essential to beating coronavirus. The Prime Minister is determined to unite the country behind the national mission at home, and bring countries together abroad – so we rise to a global challenge that threatens us all.”