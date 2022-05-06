Boris Becker could be deported after prison time ends

Boris Becker faces years in prison

Jailed former tennis star Boris Becker is likely to be deported after being released from prison.

The ex world champion, 54, is serving a sentence of two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5m worth of assets to avoid paying up on them after bankruptcy.

According to the Times, a Home Office source said he is eligible for deportation because he does not have British citizenship, and is a foreign national serving a term of more than 12 months.

Becker will serve half of his sentence in prison, and will be considered for the “earliest opportunity” to go back to his native Germany.

He could also appeal the deportation.