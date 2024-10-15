Boots: Online and makeup sales boost earnings ahead of Christmas

Boots is headquartered in Nottingham. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

High street pharmacy chain Boots has said a surge in sales online and for makeup helped increase its turnover during its latest financial year.

The Nottingham-headquartered company has revealed its year-on-year turnover increased by 6.9 per cent in the 12 months to 31 August, 2024.

During its final quarter, its retail sales rose by 6.2 per cent year-on-year while its digital sales jumped by 18.7 per cent. Makeup grew by nearly 15 per cent.

Boots said that its store performance was boosted by higher sales in destination health and beauty, convenience and flagship shops, while airport locations also saw “good growth”.

Beauty had another strong quarter with sales up over six per cent year-on-year.

Boots also said that an increased demand for both NHS and private healthcare services propelled pharmacy growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, contributing to a 4.9 per cent increase for the full year.

Read more New Boots UK boss named after Seb James’ departure and aborted IPO

Boots ‘laser focused’ on critical Christmas period

Seb James, managing director, Boots UK and ROI, said:”I’m delighted to close the year with such a strong set of results.

“We have delivered a 14th consecutive quarter of market share growth and are seeing positive momentum across the whole business, with healthcare now performing strongly alongside our innovative beauty business.

“We’re laser focused on preparations for our peak trading period, with our Christmas gifting range landing in stores and Black Friday just around the corner.

“As I prepare to hand the leadership baton over to Anthony, I am confident that I am leaving the business in a very solid position, well set up to continue delivering on its exciting transformation.

“It has been a privilege to lead this business over the last six years and I’m incredibly proud of our team members for everything they do to make Boots as relevant today as it was 175 years ago.”