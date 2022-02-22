Boots launches Covid-19 test kit as government scales back free checks

Boots has launched an affordable Covid-19 lateral flow kit after the government announced plans to limit free testing.

The high street pharmacist said the testing kits will be available online from tomorrow and cost £5.99 per test or £17 for a pack of four including delivery. Tests will be available at over 400 Boots stores from early March, priced at £2.50 for a single test and £12 for a pack fo five.

It comes after the government announced plans to roll back free testing from 01 April as it brought remaining Covid-19 laws to an end.

Asif Aziz, the director of healthcare services at Boots UK, said: “we are pleased to be expanding our COVID-19 testing services even further, with affordable lateral flow testing options for those who still want peace of mind from asymptomatic testing after 1st April.

“While it is great that we are returning to normal and finding a way to live with COVID-19, we encourage our customers and patients to stay safe and continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, especially to those in vulnerable groups,” he added.

Yesterday, Johnson set out the government’s vision on “living with Covid-19” and said that people who test positive for the virus will no longer be legally required to self-isolate. By the end of this week, people will only be “advised” not to leave home if they have the virus shifting away from legally mandated Covid rules towards personal responsibility.

