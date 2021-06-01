Booming sales at Wickes as locked down Brits turned their hands to DIY

Sales at Wickes boomed in the six months to 22 May, as a nation under lockdown restrictions got creative with DIY and home renovations.

In a trading update this morning, the retailer, which sells various home improvement products, revealed like-for-like growth jumped some 46 per cent on the same period in 2020.

Following better than expected year-to-date sales, Wickes said it anticipated half year adjusted profit before tax to be around £45m.

The retailer’s share price was up nearly 5.3 per cent by midday following the group’s trading update.

Wickes CEO David Wood said: “At Wickes, we are here to help the national feel house proud, and I am delighted with how the entire business has responded to the continued strong demand for our products and services.

“Availability constraints and inflationary pressures across some raw materials have been well-flagged, but we have strong supplier relationships and are working closely with them to ensure we continue to provide customers with the products they need at the best possible value.”