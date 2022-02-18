Boohoo partners with Paris Hilton to conquer metaverse

Paris Hilton is flogging advertising spots in Paris World, a digital metaverse.

Global fashion retailer boohoo is teaming up with Paris Hilton, to launch a marketing campaign in the metaverse.

Boohoo has snagged a premium advertising spot on two billboards which will be displayed at a virtual fashion week held at Paris World. Yes, you read that right.

Paris Hilton is running a fashion week in virtual reality on the platform Roblox, a sprawling world of online games and spaces where users interact as avatars. Boohoo has not yet disclosed how much it paid to advertise on the virtual billboards.

“Billboards are a part of our everyday lives and it should be no different in the metaverse,” said entrepreneur Paris Hilton.

“When I spoke to Sam and the MilkMoney team, it was clear they shared the same vision for what Paris World can offer and how to reach consumers and fans, and it’s awesome to be launching our first billboard campaign with boohoo, a brand I’ve always loved,” Paris continued, referencing the out of home advertising company which helped to secure the spot for Boohoo.

The Paris’ World fashion week will be open to the public and will give fans and customers access to a VIP Fashion Show event featuring Paris Hilton and other top Roblox designers, celebrities and influencers later today via a private server. A virtual Fashion show will be filmed and premiered on Paris’ YouTube channel on tomorrow which will be public and available to viewers everywhere.

