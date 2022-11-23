Boohoo accused of sexism for Ronaldo tweet saying ‘girlies’ have ‘no need’ to watch football

Boohoo has been accused of sexism for a tweet saying women have “no need” to watch football after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Man United.

The fashion brand’s social media post led to a furious reaction, with users saying the tone was “patronising”, while another accusing them of sexism.

This comes after the England Women’s football team, the Lionesses, sensationally won the Euro 2022 championship earlier in the year.

Another user wrote that “some of us watch football because we actually enjoy the game, not all women watch football because they fancy the players”, while a third shared a video of the Lionesses lifting the trophy.

Boohoo’s tweet read: “No need to watch the footy now girlies xxxx”, quote-tweeting a previous Boohoo post, announcing Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United by mutual consent.

Boohoo- which is also battling accusations of worker mistreatment at one of its UK warehouses – did not wish to comment when approached by CityA.M.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are parting ways after a tumultuous two years. Earlier this month the football icon sat down with broadcaster Piers Morgan for an explosive tell-all interview.

Today, it was announced Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are looking to possibly sell the club.

Ronaldo was also fined and banned over an incident in which has snatched a fan’s phone after a loss at Old Trafford.