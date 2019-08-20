Bombardier retains maintenance job on East Midlands franchise trains

Bombardier has been tasked with maintaining 27 trains on the East Midlands Railway franchise for the next three-and-a-half years, in a contract award worth £133m.

The Canadian heavy manufacturing giant will look after the 125-miles-per-hour diesel-electric trains at its Derby depot, in a continuation of services which it already runs for Abellio and Eversholt Rail.

Bombardier employs more than 68,000 people around the world, 130 of whom work at the depot.

Bombardier Transportation UK president Phil Hufton said: “We are delighted that we have reached agreement with Abellio to maintain the class 222 fleet for East Midlands Railway’s mainline services.

“This important contract win is testament to our team at Derby Etches Park and their hard work and professionalism in continually delivering one of the highest performing and most reliable intercity fleets.”

The contract runs until the end of 2022.

Main image: Bombardier