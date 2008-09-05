Boeing’s largest union votes to strike over pay and health benefits

The largest union of American plane maker Boeing has rejected a new contract over pay and conditions, giving the management 48 hours to improve the deal or face a damaging strike.



The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in Seattle last night that 80 per cent of the voters opposed the contract and 87 per cent supported a walkout.

Chicago-based Boeing had offered an 11 per cent raise over three years while rejecting union efforts to limit the use of outside contractors for work the machinists have traditionally done.

The union wants a 13 per cent pay rise, higher pension payments, no changes to health care and the right to do some of the work currently being done by outside contractors.

If a deal for a new three-year contract is not reached by Friday, nearly 27,000 Boeing workers will begin a strike that would cost the firm around $100m (£50m) per day as customers’ planes sit idle on production lines. A strike would further delay Boeing’s newest plane the 787 Dreamliner, which is months behind schedule.

Despite the walkout threat, Boeing hasn’t shown any intention of improving on its last offer.

Doug Kight, vice president and lead negotiator at Boeing said: “We offered employees the best package of pay and benefits in the aerospace industry.”

Kight added: “The Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service has asked both parties to meet at a neutral location this week.”